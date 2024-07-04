Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

For golf fans, news on the PGA Tour’s deal with LIV Golf’s bankrollers is in high demand but short supply.

The game’s warring factions remain locked in protracted talks as the US circuit aims to thrash out a proposed agreement with the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which is supposed to unify the sport.

And while rumours are rife that some sort of commercial agreement could finally be close, the message in the corridors of power seems to be: “Keep it hush.”

That appears to be precisely why Jordan Spieth was in no mind to give any meaningful update on negotiations at the John Deere Classic this week, despite the best efforts of a reporter in his Wednesday press conference.

PGA Tour Policy Board member Spieth is involved in these top-secret discussions, and had an interesting response when asked how blacklisted LIV players could return to his domain.

We’ll let you read the transcript…

_

Q. You’re on the policy board through the end of the year. Can you give us an idea where these negotiations are? Do you see them coming to some kind of resolution by the end of your term on the board? If so, what happens to LIV players that want to come back over? What’s the best way to bring them back into the fold?

Spieth: That’s an extremely loaded question that I could get in a lot of trouble answering. I’ll just say things of that nature take a little bit of time, but they’re very active. That’s about as far as I can go for you.

Q. Would you like to see it finish sooner than later?

Spieth: I would like to see it done right for everyone. So the timing is the timing. Obviously if anything can be done right and done sooner, that’s great. But I would rather see it done correctly and done the right way for golf going forward for the longest amount of time, regardless how long that takes to get there, yeah.

The path for LIV golfers back to the traditional tours remains a key bone of contention in conversations that have now been ongoing for well over a year.

As it stands, the likes of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are all without a route back to the PGA Tour, having been handed indefinite suspensions when joining Greg Norman’s breakaway circuit.

After the John Deere Classic, the PGA Tour heads to East Lothian for the Scottish Open, an event co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour.

LIV players, meanwhile, are gearing up for next week’s event at Valderrama, before the world’s best players convene once more for The Open at Royal Troon on July 18-21.

Ben Parsons joined bunkered as a Content Producer in 2023 and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.