Golf News

Golf News

Jordan Spieth targets return to winning ways after disappointing 2018

By Michael McEwan10 January, 2019
Jordan Spieth PGA Tour Sony Open FedEx Cup Tour Championhip The Open Official World Golf Ranking
Jordan Spieth

By his own high standards, 2018 was a disappointing year for Jordan Spieth.

The three-time major winner went an entire calendar year without winning for the first time in his career, missed the Tour Championship and slid out of the top ten on the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since November 2014.

Not great.

• OPINION - Lawrie is entitled to feel Ryder Cup disappointment

• WATCH - Justin Timberlake attempts Happy Gilmore swing

However, as he prepares to play his first event of 2019 at this week’s Sony Open, the 25-year-old insists he is not putting himself under any undue pressure to get back to winning ways.

“I feel pretty patient with what's coming because I know I'm working on the right things,” said Spieth. “Took me a while to figure out what that was. Now I know I'm working on the right things to get back on track and get to where I'm as consistent as I've been before. It's a matter of time.”

Jordan Spieth 2

The American added that has “been itching” to add to his 11 PGA Tour titles, the most recent of which came at the 2017 Open.

• Torrance backs McIlroy over PGA Tour controversy

• WATCH - PGA Tour pro tops drive in Sentry Tournament of Champions

“I only really had a couple chances last year,” he said. “I know in golf you can play the best and still not win that week, and you can also be a little off and somehow win. I've been on both sides of that. “Ultimately, it just comes down to being as consistent with my game as I can to continue to work my way into the top ten by Sunday, and then it'll start to fall.”

