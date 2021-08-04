Jordan Spieth "very highly likely" to play 2022 Scottish Open

Little more than 24 hours after it was announced that the Genesis Scottish Open is to become co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour, one of the game's biggest stars has said he intends to make his debut in the event next year.

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth has said that he is "very highly likely" to add the tournament to his schedule next season, adding that his Open near-miss at Royal St George's left him regretting his decision not to play this year.

"I think it's a great idea to play and I wish that I had this year, to be honest," said the former world No.1. "I expressed that right after The Open. I thought a couple mistakes that I made potentially could have been a little bit of somewhat rust of a few weeks off.

"Little like 'wedge plays' where I used a 60˚ wedge where in the States I would fly it next to the hole, but over there you've got to bump something up. And I left it short on 17 on Saturday, just little shots where I was like, 'Man, if only'. Or putts where I left it short where I just hadn't fully adjusted to the speed of the greens.

"So, I think it's extremely useful not only because it's always one of the better field tournaments of the year anywhere in the world, but also because of the preparation that it is for The Open. I would say it's very likely."

Spieth's intention to pay is the second piece of good news the Scottish Open has had in as many days.

Yesterday, it was revealed that the home of golf’s national open will be co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and European Tour. It will also have a brand new title sponsor in the shape of luxury car brand Genesis.





The newly-named Genesis Scottish Open will continue to be staged in its traditional summer slot, the week prior to The Open, through to and including 2025 and will now award points for both the FedEx Cup and Race To Dubai. A venue for next year's tournament is yet to be announced.

The tournament will also benefit from the continued commitment of the Scottish Government, managed by VisitScotland.

Since 2011, it has been staged exclusively on links courses and has proven itself to be the ideal prep for the following week’s Open Championship. Ernie Els, Darren Clarke, Phil Mickelson and, more recently, Collin Morikawa have all played in the tournament before winning the Claret Jug in the same two-week spell.