search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJose Maria Olazabal "proud" of Masters performance

Golf News

Jose Maria Olazabal "proud" of Masters performance

By Michael McEwan16 April, 2021
Jose Maria Olazabal The Masters Tour News Major Championships Augusta National Chubb Classic PGA Tour Champions Seve Ballesteros
Jose Maria Olazabal

Jose Maria Olazabal has described making the cut in last week’s Masters as “a very nice surprise”.

The Spaniard, twice a winner of the Green Jacket, made it to the weekend at Augusta National for the first time since 2014 and, whilst he struggled over the final two days, just being there was enough for the 55-year-old.

It's been, what, seven years I think the last time I made the cut so it was great,” said Olazabal ahead of this week’s Chubb Classic on the PGA Tour Champions.

• Kevin Craggs to caddie for Monty this week

• Billy Horschel apologises for Masters meltdown

“It was great to make the weekend, especially on the Friday. It would have been Seve's birthday. It was a bit emotional in that regard but it was really nice. I felt proud.

“I think everybody was in a state of shock that I made the cut last week. Me included.”

It’s 22 years since the most recent of Olazabal’s two victories at Augusta National and, whilst a third win is probably beyond him, he believes that his experience of the course continues to come in handy.

• OPINION: The unpayable debt golf owes Lee Elder

• Pro predicts "stunted" season for Legends Tour

“It was pretty much for me all down to saving pars, chip and putt,” he said. I knew I was going to miss a lot of greens. I was hitting 5-woods, 7-woods into most of the par-4s over there.

The greens were pretty hard, especially on Thursday, and you know you're going to miss greens. So the key for me was to make a lot of saves, and that's what I did. I chipped and putted well last week.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Jose Maria Olazabal

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Chubb Classic

Related Articles - PGA Tour Champions

Related Articles - Seve Ballesteros

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW TO PLAY BUNKER SHOTS LIKE A PRO
Bunker Play
play button
INSIDE THE SWING OF TOMMY FLEETWOOD | SWING ANALYSIS
Tommy Fleetwood
play button
THE CORRECT WAY TO REPAIR A PITCH MARK
Pitch Mark
play button
SHOULD YOU BE USING HONMA GOLF CLUBS? – TR21 X & T//WORLD GS review
Honma
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Justin Rose supports $40m PGA Tour bonus scheme
Tour pro outlines travel uncertainties ahead of LET resumption
Raging golf fans react to PGA Tour bonus scheme
Report: PGA Tour paying $40m bonus to "most influential pros"
New study reveals PGA Tour's highest all-time earner per shot

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hold your finish like a tour pro
Callaway
play button
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow