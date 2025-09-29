Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

European Ryder Cup vice-captain José María Olazábal revealed a stunning detail in the away side’s kit after winning at Bethpage Black on Sunday.

Team Europe fought off a remarkable US comeback in New York to win 15-13, sealing back-to-back triumphs in the biennial bust-up. And, quite literally, at the heart of it was Seve Ballesteros.

Whilst speaking to journalist Hugo Costa in the aftermath of the victory, Olazábal opened his shirt to uncover Ballesteros’ logo on the inside of the European shirt. The iconic Spaniard’s silhouette was placed on the heart of each players shirt behind the Team Europe logo.

“Seve, he will always be with us,” said an emotional Olazábal. The 59-year-old, who teamed up with his compatriot 15 times as a player in the Ryder Cup, was fighting back tears as he shared the secret inspiration.

El detalle que escondía el equipo europeo @RyderCupEurope y que ha desvelado José María Olazábal. Seve en el pecho de los jugadores: “siempre estará con nosotros”. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/MSJbj4Mmlw — Hugo Costa (@hugocostagolf) September 29, 2025

Only 37 European players had tasted success on US soil before Luke Donald added another ten to the illustrious collection. The Englishman became only the second European captain to win the Ryder Cup twice after Tony Jacklin, with his mission to take inspiration from the legends who have come before him.

A handful of Europe’s greatest players fired up the away side in a motivational video that was released ahead of the 45th match.

“For a lifetime, winning away was an impossible dream,” Sir Nick Faldo said. Jacklin made that dream a reality, one that was inspired by the late, great Ballesteros. “Seve was the key,” said Jacklin.

Ballesteros had been part of the first European team which suffered a heavy defeat in 1979 but with Jacklin at the helm in 1983, the tide began to turn. When Europe were defeated 14.5-13.5, Seve said: “We must celebrate, now we can beat them.”

The European ‘threads of victory’ last week, meanwhile, paid tribute to the four winning European Ryder Cup teams in the United States. Donald’s men spent the first four practice days wearing shirts inspired by 1987, 1995, 2003, and 2012, respectively.

Donald also placed a quote from Ballesteros on the wall of the gym inside the European team room. It read: “I look into their eyes, shake their hand, pat their back and wish them luck; but I am thinking, ‘I am going to bury you’”.

