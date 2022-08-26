Judge sets trial date for LIV Golf’s PGA Tour antitrust lawsuit

A date has been set for LIV Golf’s impending antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, paving the way for another court showdown.

Federal judge Bethany Labson Freeman has scheduled the “summary judgement” for July 2023, while the trial itself is set to begin on January 8 2024.

LIV’s lawyers had hoped for the trial to begin in August next year following the summary procedure in March.

The summary judgement is where the PGA Tour is likely to attempt to have the case dismissed without the need for the later trial stage.

It was also confirmed that players have been removed from the action. Initially brought by 11 players, Carlos Ortiz withdrew his name last week for undisclosed reasons.

However, the pre-trial procedure consists of nine yet-to-be-named individuals, meaning another has either withdrawn or been removed. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau were the biggest names among the group.

The players’ 105-page legal challenge relates to the bans handed down by PGA Tour chiefs following their participation in the Saudi-funded rebel league.

However, the tour has insisted it has the power to take such disciplinary action.

The PGA Tour has already drawn first blood in the courtroom, with Matt Jones, Hudson Swafford and Talor Gooch being denied a temporary restraining order allowing them to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs despite their ongoing suspensions.