Golf News

Junior golf charity cuts all ties with Prince Andrew

By Michael McEwan29 November, 2019
Golf Foundation Prince Andrew Duke of York Jeffrey Epstein Royal Family
Prince Andrew

The Golf Foundation has announced that it is severing all ties with Prince Andrew.

The junior golf charity has made the decision in light of the ensuing controversy surrounding the Duke of York's friendship with convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a short statement obtained by bunkered.co.uk this morning, the organisation said: "The Board of Trustees of the Golf Foundation has taken the decision to end its association with HRH The Duke of York as patron of the charity."

• "Golf's shameful silence on Prince Andrew"

• "Buffoon!" - Poulter hits out at politician

The Golf Foundation is a charity dedicated to the development of playing and the expansion of personal skills amongst all young people, regardless of their background or circumstances, through school and community projects.

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

The Duke of York had been a patron since 1994. It was one of 27 golf organisations of which the Duke was a patron.

Last week, bunkered.co.uk approached all 27 for comment on their association with Prince Andrew. Less than half responded.

• BANNED! Historic club takes bold stance

• WATCH - Has Rory just hit the shot of the year?

Earlier this week, Prince Andrew announced that he was "temporarily standing back from his patronages" of more than 230 charitable organisations amid the ongoing scandal.

However, with this morning's statement, the Golf Foundation appears to have closed the door on him ever returning to its position with them.

