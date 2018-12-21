JustGiving page set up for family stricken by Machrihanish fire

The local and wider golf community is rallying around the family left homeless by the Machrihanish clubhouse fire yesterday afternoon.



Club steward Iain McLean and his family lost their home, which was situated above the clubhouse, as the building was ‘completely destroyed’ in the blaze.

This morning, a JustGiving page was set-up and has already received thousands of pounds in donations from people across the globe.



The page was set-up by a personal friend of Iain's partner, Agnes, who said: “Everything is gone. We can only imagine how devastated they feel. We can not replace all their precious memories, but we can help get them back on their feet with the basics. They will need clothes, toiletries, electrics, computer etc just to start.

“Please help, there is never a good time for a disaster like this, but it is even harder to cope with as Christmas approaches. The family has not had a good year, and this is a tragic end to 2018. Dig deep folks, lets try and do the best we can to help them.”

At the time of writing, more than £3,000 had been raised in a matter of hours and the quick rate of donations has surprised the family.

“Had a message from Agnes and she is blown away by everyone's kindness. I will arrange for the first amount of funds to be transferred over, so the family have access straight away. Thank you to everyone who has donated and sent messages.”

The fire comes just one day after the one-year anniversary of a blaze that ripped through Cameron House Hotel by the banks of Loch Lomond, whilst another inferno hit Glasgow Golf Club in September.

To make your own donation to help the family get back on their feet, CLICK HERE.