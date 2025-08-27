Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Justin Rose believes the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black will be an ‘uncomfortable’ one, but feels Team Europe are well equipped to deal with the task at hand.

Rose cemented his place in the European team earlier this month after securing victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The Englishman is one of the six automatic qualifiers alongside Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Rasmus Hojgaard.

Rose will once again act as the most experienced figure in the Euro locker room, having more than played his part in their 2023 victory in Rome.

With the inclusion of Rose, a similar European squad is set to descend on New York to defend the crown they won in Italy two years ago.

And while the away team face an uphill battle to go back-to-back, the 45-year-old believes the familiarity of Donald’s team will put them in good stead.

“I think the guys that are on the team are looking like being a very similar team to Rome,” Rose told the Sky Sports Golf Podcast.

“A lot of experience in there, which I think is what you need for an away Ryder Cup, then the form is looking quite good…

“I don’t know if it [similar team] gives us a head start, but it definitely will feel consistent. It’ll feel comfortable.

“It’s going to feel very uncomfortable for us in New York and I think having that comfortable feeling within the team locker room could be really, really important.”

A raucous New York crowd is expected to descend on the Bethpage property next month in support of the Americans.

Keegan Bradley is the man in charge of leading the home team, who will be gunning for redemption after defeat two years ago.

The week looks set to be a monumental one for Bradley, who is expected to become the first Ryder Cup playing captain in over 60 years.

The 39-year-old is one of the PGA Tour’s most in-form players, and the captain has been heavily backed to pick himself when making his six selections on Wednesday.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.