Justin Rose dedicates Torrey win to recovering caddie

Golf News

Justin Rose dedicates Torrey win to recovering caddie

By bunkered.co.uk28 January, 2019
Justin Rose

"This one's for him."

Those were some of the first words uttered by Justin Rose in his press conference after securing his tenth PGA Tour title at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Of course, 'him' was long-time caddie Mark Fulcher, aka Fooch who, earlier this month, had to undergo heart surgery, with him sidelined for anywhere between six weeks to three months.

• Gary Lineker in extraordinary attack on Rose's caddie

• Pros vent fury at 'utterly ridiculous' Li penalty

"It's been an emotional week, a different week," said the world No.1, who has Gareth Lord - Henrik Stenson's former caddie - on the bag for the time being.

"Obviously dedicated this one to my caddie Fooch, who's sitting at home and probably finding it much harder to sit at home than actually being out here and probably harder than the heart surgery itself watching this weekend. This one's for him."

Justin Rose Gareth Lord

Rose started the final round at Torrey Pines three shots clear of Adam Scott and, after a commanding display over 54 holes, it looked as though he would coast to another PGA Tour win.

But the beginning of his round didn't go according to plan. He played his first five holes in two-over-par to pull him back to within a shot of the chasing pack, but the recovered to play the remaining holes in five-under-par for a 21-under-par total.

• You may never have heard of Justin Rose's new putter

• This story will make you see Tyrrell Hatton in a different light

That was two clear of runner-up Adam Scott, who birdied his final four holes to record his best finish on the PGA Tour since winning the 2016 WGC-Cadillac Championship.

"I always pride myself on the golf courses I've been able to win on and this one is another very great golf course with a lot of history," continued Rose, who adds Torrey Pines to the likes of Merion, Royal Aberdeen, Doral and Hong Kong as courses he has been victorious on.

"I love winning on great tests of golf and this one will give some special feelings because of that. The field in general this week was also very strong."

