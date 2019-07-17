search
HomeGolf NewsJustin Rose hits out at major changes

Justin Rose hits out at major changes

By Michael McEwan16 July, 2019
Justin Rose The Open 2019 The Open Claret Jug Royal Portrush Major Championships
Justin Rose Open 2019

The final men’s major championship of the season takes place at Royal Portrush this week, with the final round of The Open coming just 102 days on from the first round of The Masters.

The changes came about this year with the repositioning of the US PGA Championship from its previous August slot into a new date in May.

One man who’s not a fan of the contraction of the schedule? Justin Rose.

Speaking ahead of his 18th Open Championship this week, the 2013 US Open champion described it as ‘too condensed’.

One major a month, in my opinion they're too soon,” said the 38-year-old. “As a professional, in terms of trying to peak for something, the process that's involved in trying to do that can be detailed and it can be longer than a month. So that's my reasoning for that.

“But I also think it's pretty much driven by FedExCup, wanting to finish on a certain date, everything else having to fit in where it can.

“For me a major championship should be the things that are protected the most. That's how all of our careers ultimately are going to be measured. Thirty or forty years ago there wasn't a FedExCup. 

"If you're trying to compare one career to another career, Jack versus Tiger, it's the majors that are the benchmarks. For them to be tweaked so much I think is quite interesting at this point.”

