Justin Rose claims the US Ryder Cup team are “trying too hard” to create a strong bond and sees the “natural” camaraderie in the European locker room as an advantage.

Speaking at a Rose Ladies Series event earlier this month, Rose re-emphasised his belief that his American rivals have the wrong idea about how to galvanise 12 golfers for the duel.

Europe have won five of the last seven matches, yet the Americans are favourites at Bethpage largely owing to a historically distinct home advantage in the contest.

“I think the US team have definitely bonded a lot more in recent years, and I think that they do have pockets of good friendships,” Rose said in a video shared by Sky Sports.

“But I think the Americans have gotten a little bit… they think being a great team is about being best mates. I really don’t think that’s what being a great team is.

“Being a great team is having a kind of a real good theme and having an identity that has come from players before you, and you all buy into that vision.

“You don’t have to be having the greatest time in the world to do that. Although, inevitably, we do have a great time doing that.

“I think America have tried too hard to become a team, whereas Europe is a bit more natural and organic, and I think it comes from deeper roots in a way.”

This isn’t the first time Rose has questioned the connections in the US locker room. In the winners’ press conference after his instrumental role in Rome two years ago, the Englishman rather pointedly said: “A good pairing on the European Team doesn’t mean playing with your best mate. • Francesco Molinari outlines Europe’s plan to tame Ryder Cup crowd • Martin Kaymer opens up on Ryder Cup captaincy “dream” “You know, it means about representing something bigger than yourself, and I feel like that is what being a European Ryder Cup player is all about.” Rose is preparing for his seventh Ryder Cup appearance at Bethpage and has seen it all when it comes to raucous away crowds. Yet the anticipation is that not even Rose will have experienced such a febrile atmosphere when the first tee shots are struck in anger on Long Island next week. So much so that captain Luke Donald has even armed his players with VR headsets to replicate abuse from an unforgiving crowd. “New Yorkers are crazy, and I think they become sort of caricatures of themselves,” Rose added. “I think they feel like they have to live up to that reputation. So, fully expect absolute chaos out there. “But I’m also not sure that that’s necessarily bad either. There comes a point where it just becomes noise, the more there is, potentially, I’m hoping it fades into just chaos and noise, which actually might be easier than one or two very, very distracting targeted noises. ”