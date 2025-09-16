Sign up for our daily newsletter
Justin Rose claims the US Ryder Cup team are “trying too hard” to create a strong bond and sees the “natural” camaraderie in the European locker room as an advantage.
Speaking at a Rose Ladies Series event earlier this month, Rose re-emphasised his belief that his American rivals have the wrong idea about how to galvanise 12 golfers for the duel.
Europe have won five of the last seven matches, yet the Americans are favourites at Bethpage largely owing to a historically distinct home advantage in the contest.
“I think the US team have definitely bonded a lot more in recent years, and I think that they do have pockets of good friendships,” Rose said in a video shared by Sky Sports.
“But I think the Americans have gotten a little bit… they think being a great team is about being best mates. I really don’t think that’s what being a great team is.
“Being a great team is having a kind of a real good theme and having an identity that has come from players before you, and you all buy into that vision.
“You don’t have to be having the greatest time in the world to do that. Although, inevitably, we do have a great time doing that.
“I think America have tried too hard to become a team, whereas Europe is a bit more natural and organic, and I think it comes from deeper roots in a way.”
