Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

In an alternate universe, Justin Rose would be heading to the PGA Championship next month bidding to become the first European player to win the career grand slam.

The Englishman acknowledged as much during a press conference at Hilton Head ahead of the RBC Heritage, a signature event he has had to regroup for just days after his Masters agony.

His crushing playoff defeat to Rory McIlroy at Augusta National came after an incredible surge up the leaderboard on one of the most thrilling major Sundays in memory.

McIlroy, of course, is now in the revered grand slam club and Rose has runner-ups in the last two majors after being outdone by Xander Schauffele’s brilliance down the stretch at The Open at Royal Troon last July.

• Justin Rose reveals what he told Rory McIlroy after Masters play-off

• Jon Rahm shoots 59 to beat LIV Golf rival

Rose, who started that final round seven shots behind McIlroy before making ten birdies in an inspired closing 66, was asked to reflect on another agonising near miss at Augusta.

“Mixed emotions for sure,” he said. “A lot of outpouring from people with a lot of positive comments coming at me so trying to absorb that and absorb the week, but at the same time looking at my phone and wishing there was a different message there.

“Having been in that situation before and even more this time, I could really sense what it would be like to win it. I was right there on the edge of winning it obviously.

“I certainly don’t feel down in any way, shape or form because of the performance I was able to put in and how I was able to feel putting in that performance, but just sort of… don’t know what the right word is, tormented probably by the thought of what might have been.”

Yet at 44, Rose has also proven he is capable of something special in the biggest moments.

• Rory McIlroy blanking Bryson DeChambeau was “the game plan” says coach

• Padraig Harrington makes huge Rory McIlroy prediction

“I take the loss pretty badly,” he added. “But listen, I was a stone’s throw away from winning The Open and winning The Masters. I would have been going for a Grand Slam at the PGA. It’s like, it can be that close. I’ve got to believe that.

“The last two majors I’ve been right there and been beaten by the top players in the world at the peak of their game.

“But on both occasions I’ve felt like I’ve stepped up, I’ve hit the shots, I’ve played well, I’ve felt great, and I’m doing the right things to win. So just got to keep the level high enough to keep creating those opportunities.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.