Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Justin Rose described his victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship as “stoic” after overcoming J.J. Spaun in a playoff on Sunday.

Rose had come into the week battling illness, but overcame the issue to win on the PGA Tour for the 12th time in his career.

Playing in the final group with Tommy Fleetwood, he chased down his countryman in regulation play, before heading to a playoff with Spaun.

After three holes, Rose eventually got the better of the US Open champion to ensure he secured the first of three FedEx Cup playoff titles on offer.

“This one felt quite stoic in the sense of determination, execution,” Rose said of his victory on Sunday.

• Donald Trump makes surprise Grant Forrest request in Facetime call

• Tommy Fleetwood opens up on latest PGA Tour heartache

“There were a few different agendas playing with Tommy, playing in great spirits in that group, and then kind of turning into the playoff and being that dynamic as it always is with USA, Europe, obviously Ryder Cup around the corner.

“I stayed really calm with it all and felt very much just one foot in front of another, so all of the other stuff that was coming at me, I feel like I really deflected a lot, and because I did such a good job of deflecting a lot.

“I think I deflected a lot of the emotion and the joy of the actual winning moment… In some ways quite a calm win, even though I think when I look back at it, it was fireworks.”

Just days earlier, Rose’s chances of teeing it up were at risk after falling ill. This ensured his tournament prep was limited, however it appeared less was more for 45-year-old.

• Charley Hull withdraws from PIF London after freak injury

• 8 golf rules mix-ups that proved extremely costly

“Monday night started to not feel 100 percent,” he explained. “Tuesday I came out and did some practice, didn’t actually get on the golf course.

“[I] didn’t feel like playing nine holes was actually going to be helpful, so I just walked a couple of holes… By the time I did that, I was like, just get me to the car.

“I was hoping to sleep it off. Woke up Wednesday morning kind of even worse.” Rose had been through similar at the Truist Championship in May, where he eventually withdrew.

Learning from his past mistakes though, the Englishman toned down his pre-event duties to ensure he was ready to go come Thursday’s opening round.

And this decision proved pivotal, as he began his tournament with a six-under-par 64, before three more rounds in the 60s and a playoff win crowned him champion.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.