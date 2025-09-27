Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tensions spilled over on Saturday afternoon at the Ryder Cup with players and caddies in the second match of the afternoon fourballs session involved in an ugly exchange late in their round.

Bryson DeChambeau and Ted Scott, the caddie for world No.1 Scottie Scheffler, were seen angrily confronting Justin Rose as the players walked off the 15th green.

As others in the group, including Tommy Fleetwood, his caddie Ian Finnis and Greg Bodine, the caddie for DeChambeau, got involved, another flashpoint erupted between Scott and European vice-captain Francesco Molinari.

The argument continued all the way to the 16th tee, with Finnis playing the role of peacemaker and diffusing matters.

Fleetwood and Rose subsequently closed out a 3&2 win on the 16th green Rose was asked afterwards for his take on what unfolded.

• Rahmpage! An ode to the Ryder Cup’s hottest performer

• Ryder Cup: Viktor Hovland sidelined with injury

“it was a shame that the match got to that point because it was actually a really great match,” said Rose.

“I was waiting to putt, the boys were obviously working on their read, obviously going through a lot of their sort of whatever, calculations and bits and pieces, so I sort of waited a few seconds and then I felt like they came up again.

“I was like, ‘It’s my putt, right’, or however I said it. Maybe I didn’t say it as politely as I could have said it in the moment, but by no means was there any disrespect or anything like that, but obviously it was taken the wrong way.

He added: “I don’t think we should dwell on that, honestly. I said to the boys, ‘If you want me to say, excuse me, please’, then yeah, my bad, but it was an amazing match honestly. I think we got off to a great start.

• Shane Lowry unloads on American hecklers as Ryder Cup turns nasty

• Rory McIlroy tells Ryder Cup crowd to ‘shut the f**k up!’

“The quality of golf was exceptional. Tommy played incredible around the turn in the middle of the back nine, and it was an epic match to be a part of.”

Asked if he felt the handshakes at the end of the match meant the incident was ‘put to bed’, Rose added: “I hope so. I spoke to the boys. It should be, in my opinion. There was no intent behind it whatsoever.

“Especially Scottie, I admire him more than anybody else out on tour the way he goes about his business, the way he goes about his life, and obviously just huge respect all around.

“From my point of view, it was something that was sort of taken in a way that wasn’t intended but, obviously, it was a big putt, a big moment. I’m trying to control my environment as well in that scenario. We’re all competitors, right, so I think that’s all within the framework of what we’ve got to do out here.”

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Head of Content