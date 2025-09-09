Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Justin Rose has been heavily backed to one day captain Team Europe on the Ryder Cup stage, but for now his focus is on playing in the match play event.

Rose will make his seventh Ryder Cup appearance at Bethpage Black later this month, after qualifying automatically for Luke Donald’s team.

At the age of 45, Rose is the most senior member of the team by some way, and would seemingly fit perfectly into the captaincy role in the future.

When that time comes remains to be seen, with the Englishman still one of the most consistent performers at the top of men’s professional golf.

And while playing will still be at the forefront of his mind, Rose did admit he had started to think about the prospect of one day captaining the European setup.

• Martin Kaymer opens up on Ryder Cup captaincy ‘dream’

• Luke Donald explains Ryder Cup star’s Wentworth absence

“The question does get asked and I do start to think about it. I’m not sure there’s ever a perfect time to be a Ryder Cup captain,” he explained.

“Because one, it’s a little bit too early for you and you sacrifice your own golf, or unless, Keegan, you do it like Keegan. Or then you leave it to late, you feel like you’re hanging around and traveling more than you want to be at that point in your career.

“So I don’t think there’s a perfect time to do it. Should the question get asked, I’ll obviously do my very best to consider it and make the right decision.

At this point, it’s exciting, and I don’t know if it’s wishful thinking, but yeah, I do believe I can kind of keep going, as well. When you’re in a Ryder Cup, it doesn’t seem that far away. You kind of believe you can still keep going to do another one.”

• Tour pro announces shock retirement at 35

• Ex-Premier League footballer eyeing future as tour golfer

The last two Ryder Cups has seen Luke Donald take charge of the Europeans, who is just two years Rose’s senior.

With the future in mind, Rose did admit he had been paying attention to the world Donald has been putting in since taking on the role in 2022.

“Yeah, Luke has done a phenomenal job. It is interesting for a captain to be a peer,” Rose said.

“I think because of that, I pay more attention to the process and what he’s been going through and how diligent he’s been and how time consuming it is and what a phenomenal job he’s done, not just the weeks of the tournament but the continual kind of consistent messaging and mindset he’s created throughout the team.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.