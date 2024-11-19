Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Justin Rose has made his stance clear on the Ryder Cup payment row – and it’s no different to his teammates.

Speaking to AFP in Hong Kong, the Englishman pointed to the Olympics and the Ryder Cup as highlights of his career.

Of course, both leave money at the door.

“They are two of my top three moments in my career and none of them have been about the financial rewards,” he said.

“I think for us, we play for the badge, and we also play for the European Tour.

“The Ryder Cup probably does underpin quite a lot of things on the European Tour and it’s a great way of supporting the tour that gave us so much early in our careers.

• Exclusive: Sergio Garcia revives Ryder Cup dream

• Brandel Chamblee tears into US stars over Ryder Cup row

“If you’re doing it with that lens then that’s as great motivation as anything.”

Rory McIlroy shared that exact thought last week, and even went as far as saying he would pay to represent Team Europe.

“The two purest forms of competition in our game right now are the Ryder Cup and the Olympics, and it’s partly because of that, the purity of no money being involved,” McIlroy had told the BBC.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry agreed that playing in the biennial match is a ‘privilege’.

“I love the tournament, and I just want to be involved,” the Irishman said. “I don’t care whether I get paid or not.”

• Pro blasts Sergio Garcia over tour return

• 6 big names at risk of losing their PGA Tour card

And when it comes to the reported sums, Rose simply cannot get his head around it.

The Telegraph reported that the 12 US players teeing it up at Bethpage would take home their share of $4 million.

“I didn’t quite get it,” Rose added. “It’s not four million dollars each. It’s a lot of money, but it’s not changing any of those guys’ lives.”

Rose is in action this week alongside a potential Ryder Cup opponent in Patrick Reed.

The pair headline the Hong Kong Open field on the Asian Tour, a title the former world No.1 claimed in 2015.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.