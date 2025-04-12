Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
You need to be able to exploit every marginal gain and go the extra mile if you’re going to win a major championship these days.
Just ask Justin Rose.
The 44-year-old leads the way at Augusta National going into the weekend. Rounds of 65 and 71 gave him a one-shot advantage over nearest challenger Bryson DeChambeau as the Englishman seeks his first green jacket and second major title.
Approaching what he calls the ‘Indian Summer’ of his career, Rose recognises that the window to add to his 2013 US Open win is narrowing.
That’s why he has completely rededicated himself to his game, leaving no stone unturned in his bid to add to his already hugely impressive CV.
• The Masters: 8 big names who missed the cut
• This Masters leaderboard is incredible – but one name is missing
Take his spectacular RV, for example.
Rose is far from alone in having a luxurious mobile home following him around the USA. There is, indeed, a big RV scene on the PGA Tour, which has at various times included Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Jimmy Walker.
The unit owned by Rose, however, is designed more for function than comfort, as he explained in a video with Golf.com last year.
The former world No.1 bought the trailer in 2023 and subsequently set about modifying it.
Out went the home comforts; in went a sauna, ice bath, steam shower, and even an oxygen machine.
• Masters hopeful has brutal FOUR-PUTT en route to missed cut
• PGA Tour winner’s shot hits marshal in bizarre Masters moment
You can watch the video here.
After his second round on Friday, Rose spoke about the difference his mobile health centre has made to his game.
“It’s more of a recovery vehicle than a gym,” he said. “Got to stay young. The whole reason for having it is, I live in England and play the PGA Tour and so there’s a lot of travel. How do I mitigate that extra load on my body to stay willing and able and capable enough to compete out here.
“So, anything I can do to mitigate the wear and tear on my body, especially as I get older, obviously I’m willing to invest in that. I think it’s been very helpful.”
ALL ABOUT THE OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses