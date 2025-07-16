Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Justin Rose is confident he still has time to lift the Claret Jug, despite another near-miss in The Open at Royal Troon last year.

The 44-year-old finished in a tie for second behind Xander Schauffele 12 months ago, but he insists that result has kept him believing.

“If I look back at Troon, I think I played as good golf as anybody for the whole entire week,” Rose said.

“I think I probably played through some of the tougher conditions in terms of Saturday afternoon was brutal. I got the worst of it there. I really felt I hung in, so it was good resilience I felt like I showed that week.

“I felt like I went out and I shot the second lowest score of the day on Sunday. Obviously, I got beaten by Xander who played an amazing round of golf, and we were kind of toe-to-toe right through the round until he had a golden half an hour where he stretched away, and that was it.

“When you step up as a competitor, you’re like, yeah, I had everything available to me to win the tournament.

“That does kind of keep you believing, you know what I mean, and obviously that gives me a lot of hope coming back into this week and future Opens, as well.”

If there’s one thing that hasn’t hindered Rose’ chances in the majors, it’s his preparation.

In fact, his serious preparation in the last decade or so might be the reason behind his recent resurgence in the ‘big four’.

“Preparation around the majors is something I’ve taken seriously probably for the best part of ten to 15 years now, and I feel like I have done it differently to a lot of guys, and I have invested the time into preparing for major championships,” he said.

“I think I started implementing some different strategies around preparation pretty much actually 2013 before winning at Merion. It kind of worked perfectly for me that particular week.

“I feel like I have implemented it early enough in my career where I’ve seen it make a difference. I think I’ve performed relatively well in the majors over the last decade or so.

“A lot of that’s down to the preparation and time I’ve put in, I believe. So, I don’t really look back and think I could have done anything different.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.