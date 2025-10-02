Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Justin Rose has revealed his aim is to make the European Ryder Cup team in 2027 as a player after helping secure victory at Bethpage Black last weekend.

Rose made a seventh Ryder Cup appearance in New York, and found himself on the winning side for a fifth time after Europe defended their title.

The Englishman more than played his part, especially with the putter in hand, having led the 24 players in strokes gained on the green.

At the age of 45, it could well have been Rose’s final appearance as a player on the Ryder Cup stage, but the five-time winner has not given up hope yet.

Taking to social media this week, the former world No. 1 tweeted: “Last post on this year’s @rydercup. It’s time to start making the 2027 @RyderCupEurope team [at] @TheAdareManor.”

There had been claims that the Englishman could well be the man to lead Team Europe as captain in Ireland, with Rose set to be 47 when the 2027 Ryder Cup comes around.

And while he will more than likely take on the role one day, it appears Rose has no plans to take on a non-playing role in the European locker room just yet.

Addressing taking on the captaincy in the aftermath of Sunday’s win, the PGA Tour man said: “The captaincy would compromise my playing schedule, that’s the decision I haven’t come to terms with. Or made.

“I think there’s a lot of reflection on this. I’m not even sure when this decision needs to be made. There’s no clear path on this, it’s Luke’s decision, first and foremost, see what he wants to do, then go from there, it remains to be seen…

“The captaincy is not in two years time, it starts in two months, or something. That’s something I haven’t got my head around and what it means, today is not the day to even be thinking about it.

“There’s a lot of digesting to do this week, good and bad, how can the team get better in the future? A really positive week for everybody. There was a lot of build-up to this one, probably a four-year build-up to this one.”

As Rose alluded to, there could well be an opportunity for Luke Donald to once again stay on as captain, and complete a third term as the man in charge at Adare Manor.

Donald was met with chants of ‘Two more years!” following Sunday’s win, but the skipper is yet to officially make a decision on whether he wants to remain as captain.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.