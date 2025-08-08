Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Justin Rose is targeting a seventh Ryder Cup appearance in New York next month, and still has hopes of qualifying for Team Europe automatically.

Rose has often found his name in the discussion surrounding Luke Donald’s potential captain’s picks in recent months.

In what appears to be a new era for the European Ryder Cup setup, Rose has been heavily backed to feature once more thanks to his past experience.

As a 43-year-old, Rose was Europe’s oldest player by some way in Rome two years ago, and he went on to more than play his part in his team’s victory.

Two years on, he still has his sights on once again putting on European colours, but has no plans to sit around and rely on a captain’s pick.

Sat eighth in the European rankings ahead of the FedEx Cup playoffs, Rose is aiming to secure his spot in Donald’s team automatically via the top six.

“You always want to show form,” he said of his Ryder Cup chances on Thursday. “I can still qualify for the team by right, which would always be nice.

“I’m in eighth position. I’d like to be top 6 to not have to rely on a pick.” The Englishman was speaking after making an impressive start at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Rose made seven birdies and one bogey in round one in Memphis to leave him at six-under-par, two shots behind leader Akshay Bhatia.

A strong week at TPC Southwind would go a long way to helping him cement a place in Donald’s team, with qualification closing in just over two weeks.

And while an automatic spot is a target of his, Rose is looking to keep any sort of Ryder Cup pressure off his shoulders.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot,” he added. “I’m not really putting pressure on myself with the Ryder Cup. I feel like that’s never the way to play well. So no, I’m not really thinking about that at all, if I’m honest.

