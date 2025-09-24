Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Donald Trump will attend the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black later this week, and Justin Rose has welcomed the US president’s ‘engagement’ with the game.

Trump announced his intentions to make the trip to Bethpage last month. There had been concerns surrounding the president’s plans though.

After his attendance at this month’s US Open tennis final led to lengthy delays at Flushing Meadows, Ryder Cup chiefs have been working to avoid a similar issue this week.

It is therefore expected that Trump will attend Friday’s play later in the day, having initially planned to be on the first tee for the opening session.

Having his say on the president’s decision to drop in, Rose commented: “Obviously he’s going to bring certainly a lot of attention and patriotism to the event.

• Ex-Premier League legend handed surprise Ryder Cup role

• Luke Donald weighs in on US Ryder Cup payments

“By all accounts, I don’t think he’s going to necessarily be on the tee box with us or roaming the course. So from that point of view, I think there will just be a lot of noise around it, but I’m not sure there will be the continued distraction of it.

“But again, I could be wrong, just based upon what I’ve heard, how they’re going to handle his movements around the property.

“Listen, it’s great for golf that he’s engaged in the game and obviously he brings a lot of eyeballs with him. Yeah, fan-wise, I’m sure Friday afternoon will be certainly very intense and entertaining.”

On Wednesday the Ryder Cup confirmed to spectators that there will be tighter security checks on Friday amid Trump’s attendance.

• Keegan Bradley defends US team over $500k Ryder Cup payments

• Nick Faldo calls out ‘psychological warfare’ at Bethpage

A statement read: “Ticketed attendees are strongly urged to arrive as early as possible and should budget extra time as they plan their day.

“In addition to security screening at the entrance, spectators will be subjected to TSA-style screening points around the Clubhouse, adjacent grandstand and surrounding areas.

“If spectators leave these secure areas, they will need to be screened again prior to reentering that area.”

It continued: “Guests should expect temporary delays moving around publicly accessible areas inside and outside of the Bethpage Black Golf Course. These areas may briefly become restricted or frozen spaces before, during or after the event.”

• Get our FREE daily email newsletter to keep up-to-date with all of the latest news, views, opinions, analysis and more from the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Click here to sign up now.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.