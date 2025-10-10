Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Luton Hoo in Bedfordshire is undergoing major renovation in a bid to host the 2035 Ryder Cup, and now they have the help of European stalwart Justin Rose.

Led by the Arora Group along with Accor and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a £170 million refurbishment of the championship golf course has been put forward in the hopes of bringing the match play event back to England.

European Golf Design, the official design company of Ryder Cup Europe, are leading the course project, and they will have the help of both Rose and Gary Player.

Rose is no stranger to course design alongside his playing duties, having played a role in designing the former British Masters venue, the West Course at Close House, alongside European Golf Design.

Those behind the Luton Hoo plans have claimed they expect the new championship course to become the ‘Augusta of Europe’.

“We are very excited about the whole project,” Arora Group chief Surinder Arora said. “It was always my dream to create the Augusta of Europe.

“Work has started and we have chosen contractors Atlantic Golf Construction, external from Ireland and they also built Adare Manor which is where the next Ryder Cup is so we are not skimping anywhere.

“It is more than about time we bring it [Ryder Cup] home.”

Arora also claimed bringing both Rose and Player into the project “is a huge statement of our intent to create something truly special and enduring for the UK.”

If the Ryder Cup was to head to Luton Hoo it would be the first time the match play event had been played on English soil since its last trip to The Belfry in 2002.

The Bedfordshire proposal is however facing competition, with a bid from Hulton Park in Bolton also on the table.

The effort to bring the Ryder Cup to the North West has been put together by developers Peel Land and has support from Bolton Council and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, despite initial knock back from locals.

The Bolton proposal has also previously received the backing of Rose’s Team Europe teammate Tommy Fleetwood, but a build can only go ahead if the bid is successful.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.