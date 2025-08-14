Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Justin Rose has reiterated that his burning desire to win majors prevented him from spending the twilight of his career on LIV Golf.

While so many European stalwarts within Rose’s age bracket – like Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey – joined the breakaway league in 2022, Rose declined a lucrative offer.

His concern was that switching domains would have threatened his chances of fulfilling his childhood dreams of lifting more major titles after his US Open win back in 2013.

Of course, Rose has some so close since, narrowly missing out on last year’s Open at Royal Troon before losing in a playoff to Rory McIlroy in April’s Masters.

Rose’s victory at the $20million FedEx St Jude Championship last week – his 12th on the PGA Tour – provided the 45-year-old more evidence that he still has what it takes in the biggest moments.

And what an asset he could be at Bethpage after locking up what will be the seventh Ryder Cup appearance during a career that is still very much thriving.

Rose, however, feels this Indian summer might not have been possible had he signed for LIV three years ago.

“I had the opportunity and a lot of my friends have gone over there,” he told No Laying Up.

“I harbour no ill feeling for guys who have made that decision at certain times in their career.

“I just felt like I had more to give myself. I felt like I needed to believe in the 12-year-old me that wanted to win major championships and chase my dreams. LIV didn’t offer me that at all.

“It didn’t offer me the opportunity to play in majors. I’m still not really guaranteed to be in majors for ever more – you have got to earn your way in this game. That’s what I like about it. There is nothing given out here, you have got to earn everything, and I felt like I needed that challenge and that environment to keep pushing me.

“I didn’t really have any business believing I could win a major again but I truly do believe I can have that Indian summer to my career.

“To me, that is way more valuable than, let’s just say, putting a financial reward to it. It’s my golfing dreams, it’s the 12-year-old me. It’s like having a rhetorical conversation with the 12-year-old me and trying to justify why I would make that move – he wouldn’t have been too happy with it.

“With where I am trending, I am pretty happy with where I’m at and I think the dream is still alive.”

Rose is back in action this week at the second FedEx Cup playoff event, the BMW Championship.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.