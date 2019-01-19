search
Golf News

Justin Rose's caddie set to undergo heart surgery

By Michael McEwan16 January, 2019
Justin Rose Mark Fulcher caddies PGA Tour Desert Classic Henrik Stenson Gareth Lord Twitter
Justin Rose And Mark Fulcher

Justin Rose will be without his regular caddie Mark Fulcher when he gets his first competitive round of 2019 underway later today at the Desert Classic.

Fulcher, who has been on the world No.1’s bag for more than a decade after teaming up with him at the 2008 Players Championship, confirmed on Twitter that he will miss the first few weeks of the year to undergo a heart operation.

• Justin Rose confirms golf's worst-kept secret

• Lee Westwood reiterates 2022 captaincy goal

• LET player's pay gap post sparks fiery Twitter debate

The procedure, reportedly to replace a heart valve, is expected to take place tomorrow.

Until such times as the man affectionately nicknamed ‘Fooch’ is able to return, Rose will have Gareth Lord caddying for him.

Lord, as you may recall, enjoyed a long and successful spell with Rose’s Ryder Cup teammate Henrik Stenson before the two called time on their partnership late last year.

