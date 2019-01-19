Justin Rose's caddie set to undergo heart surgery

Justin Rose will be without his regular caddie Mark Fulcher when he gets his first competitive round of 2019 underway later today at the Desert Classic.



Fulcher, who has been on the world No.1’s bag for more than a decade after teaming up with him at the 2008 Players Championship, confirmed on Twitter that he will miss the first few weeks of the year to undergo a heart operation.

Very grateful that @gareth_lord is working for the boss @JustinRose99 the next few weeks.... little heart surgery required .. hopefully be back sooner than later ... grateful for all the support I’ve had ... Come On Rosey #🌹 — Dick fulchers lad (@Fooch1993) January 15, 2019

The procedure, reportedly to replace a heart valve, is expected to take place tomorrow.

Until such times as the man affectionately nicknamed ‘Fooch’ is able to return, Rose will have Gareth Lord caddying for him.



Lord, as you may recall, enjoyed a long and successful spell with Rose’s Ryder Cup teammate Henrik Stenson before the two called time on their partnership late last year.