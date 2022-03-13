Justin Thomas “blacked out” during Players Championship

Defending champion Justin Thomas joked he had “blacked out” after somehow shooting a bogey-free round at the Players Championship.

While many of the game’s top stars faltered in dreadful conditions at TPC Sawgrass, the 2021 winner weathered the conditions to card a three-under 69.

Along with Bubba Watson, who finished with a 68 in the second round, Thomas’ was one of only two bogey-free cards on Saturday.

Highlighting how drained he was after his round, Thomas posted a video of a man falling to the ground on his Twitter account.

His feat clearly also impressed his fellow tour pros. Harry Higgs replied to Thomas’ tweet asking: "JT, who did you pay off this morning to not make a bogey?? There are no words to describe how insanely good that is."

"I have no idea. I blacked out," the world No.8 replied.

Nobody has ever won the Players two years running – but Thomas is in good shape ahead of the delayed remainder of the tournament.