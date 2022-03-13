search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJustin Thomas “blacked out” during Players Championship

Golf News

Justin Thomas “blacked out” during Players Championship

By Jamie Hall13 March, 2022
Justin Thomas Players Championship TPC Sawgrass Harry Higgs PGA Tour
Justin Thomas Players Championship

Defending champion Justin Thomas joked he had “blacked out” after somehow shooting a bogey-free round at the Players Championship.

While many of the game’s top stars faltered in dreadful conditions at TPC Sawgrass, the 2021 winner weathered the conditions to card a three-under 69.

Along with Bubba Watson, who finished with a 68 in the second round, Thomas’ was one of only two bogey-free cards on Saturday.

• WATCH: Sawgrass claims big-name victims

Highlighting how drained he was after his round, Thomas posted a video of a man falling to the ground on his Twitter account.

His feat clearly also impressed his fellow tour pros. Harry Higgs replied to Thomas’ tweet asking: "JT, who did you pay off this morning to not make a bogey?? There are no words to describe how insanely good that is."

• Zach Johnson does it again!

"I have no idea. I blacked out," the world No.8 replied.

Nobody has ever won the Players two years running – but Thomas is in good shape ahead of the delayed remainder of the tournament.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - Players Championship

Related Articles - TPC Sawgrass

Related Articles - Harry Higgs

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Players: Full prize money breakdown
The Players: Cameron Smith wins at TPC Sawgrass
“It’s a wrong drop. It’s way further up.” Things got rather awkward in Daniel Berger’s group
Jon Rahm suffers horror quintuple bogey at Players Championship
WATCH: Viktor Hovland sinks hole in one at the Players

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Get your swing on a better plane
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow