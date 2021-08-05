Justin Thomas “disappointed” with 2021 season

Justin Thomas has described his 2021 PGA Tour season as “very poor” in the aftermath of a T22 finish at the Olympic Games.



Thomas, 28, has just one victory on the PGA Tour this season, while his highest finish in any of the four major championships was a T19 at the US Open.

It is his performances at this year’s majors which appears to have left Thomas disgruntled with the way his season is panning out.

“The majority of my goals I can no longer accomplish this year, but there are still a handful that I can still accomplish the rest of this year,” said Thomas.

“I've had a very poor year in my mind. The results haven't been there, and it's been the hardest I've had to work and the most I've struggled, but I'm just working to try to get out of that and I feel like I've been a lot closer this last month or so to playing some really, really good golf.”

Despite the American’s disappointment, Thomas has made every cut on the PGA Tour, bar two, and has posted five top-10 finishes, including a victory at The Players Championship in March.

For the 14-time PGA Tour winner, it’s now about propelling himself into contention more often.

“I'm just trying to play some better golf and get more consistent better golf and get myself in contention to win tournaments,” added Thomas.

“I get comfortable when I am there, I just have had a really hard time getting myself there this year. Hopefully this week will be a good example of trying to get myself in that spot and then come Saturday and come Sunday, be comfortable and hopefully get it done, but I've got to get myself there first.”

Thomas is teeing it up at this week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude invitational with the intention of making the most of what little tournaments remain this season.

"It definitely is harder to look at the year as a whole knowing that I played so poorly in the majors," added the 2017 PGA Championship winner.

"That's a huge part of my season. Even if I win these last four events, it won't be a great season to me because I didn't win a major. It will be a really, really good season, but it's hard to be great if you don't win a major.

"I don't have a hard time getting myself ready for this event or getting myself up for the Playoffs and the TOUR Championship. Anytime you have a chance to add your name to history, that's good enough for me."