search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJustin Thomas “doesn’t like” rangefinders

Golf News

Justin Thomas “doesn’t like” rangefinders

By Ryan Crombie06 May, 2021
Justin Thomas PGA Tour PGA Championship Kiawah Island Major chamionships Rangefinders PGA of America
Justinthomasrangefinder

Justin Thomas has said that he is firmly against the use of rangefinders at the upcoming PGA Championship, where distance-measuring devices will be permitted.

This year's US PGA Championship will be the first-ever men's major to allow the use of distance measuring devices during competition rounds.

The surprise policy, announced by the PGA of America, has reportedly been introduced in a bid to speed up the pace of play, something which former PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas strongly disagrees with.

“I think I made my stance on it pretty clear, I don't really like them,” said Thomas. “I certainly don't think it's going to speed pace of play up at all unless you have a scenario where you do hit it on another hole or some kind of crazy angle where it would take you a long time to get a yardage.”

• Massive blaze destroys popular club's clubhouse

• Thomas not interested in Player Impact Program

As well as a first for major golf, the use of rangefinders will also be implemented at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship.

Thomas, 28, outlined further problems that will arise from permitting the use of such devices in competition, highlighting the knowledge of a caddie being an integral part of the game.

“It takes away an advantage of having a good caddie that maybe goes out there and does the work beforehand,” added the 14-time PGA Tour winner.

• Tom Cruise spotted at Scottish golf course

• Three of world's top-10 set for Scottish Open

“Between the yardage books, the greens books and range finders, you technically don't even really need to see the place or play a practice round. You can go out there and know exactly what the green does, you know exactly what certain things are on certain angles because you can just shoot it with the rangefinder.”

The 2021 PGA Championship is scheduled for May 20–23 at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - PGA Championship

Related Articles - Kiawah Island

Related Articles - Major chamionships

Related Articles - Rangefinders

Related Articles - PGA of America

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
play button
Top 5 tips to help you conquer the MENTAL game
mental game
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! – Three of the best 2021 models compared
taylormade putters 2021
play button
STABLEFORD - HOW DOES IT WORK?
Stableford
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Plans submitted for brand new Ayrshire golf course
Robert MacIntyre targeting Ryder Cup place
It's official! US PGA to be played on longest course in major history
US PGA Championship: The 2021 field in full
WATCH: Yobs smash car window at popular driving range

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Clear the hips through impact
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Use your hands less during the golf swing
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
See all videos right arrow