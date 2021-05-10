Justin Thomas “doesn’t like” rangefinders

Justin Thomas has said that he is firmly against the use of rangefinders at the upcoming PGA Championship, where distance-measuring devices will be permitted.



This year's US PGA Championship will be the first-ever men's major to allow the use of distance measuring devices during competition rounds.

The surprise policy, announced by the PGA of America, has reportedly been introduced in a bid to speed up the pace of play, something which former PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas strongly disagrees with.

“I think I made my stance on it pretty clear, I don't really like them,” said Thomas. “I certainly don't think it's going to speed pace of play up at all unless you have a scenario where you do hit it on another hole or some kind of crazy angle where it would take you a long time to get a yardage.”

As well as a first for major golf, the use of rangefinders will also be implemented at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship.

Thomas, 28, outlined further problems that will arise from permitting the use of such devices in competition, highlighting the knowledge of a caddie being an integral part of the game.

“It takes away an advantage of having a good caddie that maybe goes out there and does the work beforehand,” added the 14-time PGA Tour winner.

“Between the yardage books, the greens books and range finders, you technically don't even really need to see the place or play a practice round. You can go out there and know exactly what the green does, you know exactly what certain things are on certain angles because you can just shoot it with the rangefinder.”

The 2021 PGA Championship is scheduled for May 20–23 at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.