search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJustin Thomas dropped by sponsor over "homophobic" remark

Golf News

Justin Thomas dropped by sponsor over "homophobic" remark

By Michael McEwan16 January, 2021
Justin Thomas PGA Tour Tour News Sentry Tournament of Champions Kapalua Sponsorhip Ralph Lauren
Justin Thomas Ralph Lauren

Justin Thomas has been dropped by one of his biggest sponsors after making a homophobic remark during last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The world No.3 has seen his deal with apparel sponsor Ralph Lauren torn up after on-course microphones picked him up making the comment.

After missing a par putt early in the third round, Thomas was heard to mutter "f****t" under his breath as he prepared to tap in for bogey. 

At the end of his round, the American apologised profusely, saying that he had "screwed up".

• Two-time major champ Cabrera arrested in Brazil

• Major champion wary over the return of fans

"It's terrible," he said. "I mean, I'm extremely embarrassed. It's not who I am, it's not the kind of person that I am or anything but, unfortunately, I did it and I have to own up to it and I'm very apologetic."

However, that wasn't enough to save his professional relationship with Ralph Lauren.

In a statement, the clothing giant said: "At the Ralph Lauren Corporation, we believe in the dignity of all people, regardless of age, race, gender identity, ethnicity, political affiliation or sexual orientation. This is part of our longstanding commitment to foster cultures of belonging – in the workplace and in communities around the world.

• Top coach suggests one thing to help Spieth

• Limited number of patrons to attend 2021 Masters

"We are disheartened by Mr Thomas’s recent language, which is entirely inconsistent with our values. While we acknowledge that he has apologised and recognises the severity of his words, he is a paid ambassador of our brand and his actions conflict with the inclusive culture that we strive to uphold.

"In reflecting on the responsibility we have to all of our stakeholders, we have decided to discontinue our sponsorship of Mr Thomas at this time. As we make this decision, our hope is that Mr Thomas does the hard and necessary work in order to partner with us again – truly examining this incident, learning, growing and ultimately using his platform to promote inclusion."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Sentry Tournament of Champions

Related Articles - Kapalua

Related Articles - Sponsorhip

Related Articles - Ralph Lauren

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
TaylorMade
play button
IS THIS THE FASTEST DRIVER WE’VE EVER TESTED??? - Callaway Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS review
Callaway
play button
HAS COBRA CREATED THE PERFECT DRIVER??? - COBRA RADSPEED review
Cobra
play button
WHY THIS SHOULD BE YOUR NEXT SPLIT SET - Callaway Apex irons review
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ryder Cup star reveals he is set to skip Scottish Open
Matthew Wolff details crucial lesson he learned in 2020
Justin Thomas "upset" by Ralph Lauren decision
Rory McIlroy weighs in on Justin Thomas controversy
Tiger Woods pushes back start to 2021 after back op

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t close your clubface at address
Watch
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
See all videos right arrow