Justin Thomas gives verdict on March Players

He might have won it last year, but it seems Justin Thomas isn’t a fan of the Players Championship being held in March.

The PGA Tour’s flagship tournament moved back to its traditional earlier slot in the calendar three years ago after being held in May from 2013 to 2018.

Having become a Players champion last year, you might expect Thomas to prefer playing the tournament in March.

But he revealed he actually enjoyed the later date better, despite his success.

“Last year was probably the closest that we'll ever play it to the May-type conditions,” he told the press ahead of this year’s tournament.

“I obviously had success last year, but I personally like the golf course a lot more in May than I do in March. You run into this potential of the weather that it looks like we might have this week, but hopefully we'll get lucky.

“But it's a lot firmer, it's a lot faster, it's harder. It puts a lot more emphasis on putting it in the right place in the fairway and on the green and a lot harder to chip around the greens. But that being said, it can still get firm and fast and you can get a lot more wind, it can be colder.

“Although it's just two months apart, whatever, it does feel like two totally different golf courses in May versus March.”

Thomas will attempt to become the first man to successfully defend the Players this week.