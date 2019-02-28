Justin Thomas has ‘very aggressive’ advice for ams

He’s just 25-years-old and turned professional as recently as 2013 but Justin Thomas is already well on the way to assembling a ‘Hall of Fame’ career.



Major champion? Done it. World No.1? Done it. Multiple PGA Tour wins? Carded a competitive sub-60 round? Played in the Ryder Cup? Done it, done it and done it again.

Little wonder, then, that so many amateur golfers and pro-am partners look to him for words of advice and encouragement.

Hopefully for them, they’ve got a thick skin.



• Brooks Koepka refuses to be silenced

• R&A chief changes courses on Portrush concerns

“Although it's very blunt and very aggressive, I remember Jim Furyk at the Travelers Championship, talking to this group and they asked for advice,” said world No.3 Thomas ahead of this week’s Honda Classic. “He was like, ‘Don't take this the wrong way but you guys suck. We don't think you're good, so don't think that you're good because we're expecting you to shoot 90.’



• 2022 Open Championship host venue announced

• 'Senseless' - Club appeals for info after vandalism



“Like, you're an 18 handicap for a reason, know what I'm saying? So it's like, don't go out there thinking you're going to hit the same shots we are because you're not. We're better than you. We practice a lot more. You have jobs. Our job is this. We have to be good or we don't have a job. So, don't expect so high of yourself because it's just not realistic.”

Good advice!