search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJustin Thomas has ‘very aggressive’ advice for ams

Golf News

Justin Thomas has ‘very aggressive’ advice for ams

By Michael McEwan28 February, 2019
Justin Thomas Honda Classic PGA Tour Major Championships Amateur Golf Pro-Am Jim Furyk Travelers Championship
Justin Thomas Honda Classic 2019

He’s just 25-years-old and turned professional as recently as 2013 but Justin Thomas is already well on the way to assembling a ‘Hall of Fame’ career.

Major champion? Done it. World No.1? Done it. Multiple PGA Tour wins? Carded a competitive sub-60 round? Played in the Ryder Cup? Done it, done it and done it again.

Little wonder, then, that so many amateur golfers and pro-am partners look to him for words of advice and encouragement.

Hopefully for them, they’ve got a thick skin.

• Brooks Koepka refuses to be silenced

• R&A chief changes courses on Portrush concerns

“Although it's very blunt and very aggressive, I remember Jim Furyk at the Travelers Championship, talking to this group and they asked for advice,” said world No.3 Thomas ahead of this week’s Honda Classic. “He was like, ‘Don't take this the wrong way but you guys suck. We don't think you're good, so don't think that you're good because we're expecting you to shoot 90.’

• 2022 Open Championship host venue announced

• 'Senseless' - Club appeals for info after vandalism

“Like, you're an 18 handicap for a reason, know what I'm saying? So it's like, don't go out there thinking you're going to hit the same shots we are because you're not. We're better than you. We practice a lot more. You have jobs. Our job is this. We have to be good or we don't have a job. So, don't expect so high of yourself because it's just not realistic.”

Good advice!

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - Honda Classic

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - Pro-Am

Related Articles - Jim Furyk

Related Articles - Travelers Championship

Golf News

WATCH – Man headbutted through window in golf club scrap
Scots pro calls time on tour career
Fears over future of Aberdeen’s public courses
Justin Thomas hits back at USGA over 'inaccurate' tweet
Players turn on governing bodies after latest rules controversy

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow