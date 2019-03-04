search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJustin Thomas hits back at USGA over 'inaccurate' tweet

Golf News

Justin Thomas hits back at USGA over 'inaccurate' tweet

By Michael McEwan04 March, 2019
Justin Thomas USGA Rules of Golf Twitter Honda Classic PGA Tour
Justin Thomas Usga Spat

Justin Thomas has hit back at the USGA, after the organisation spectacularly called him out on social media.

Responding to a series of tweets from former world No.1 Thomas about his issues with some of golf’s new rules, the USGA issued an extraordinary public reply.

Thomas didn’t respond publicly but, in a follow-up tweet some time later, the USGA account appeared to suggest that there had been some subsequent dialogue between the two parties.

Case closed? Not quite.

Speaking after the final round of the Honda Classic, where he finished in a tie for 30th, Thomas took the USGA to task over what he called ‘inaccurate’ information in their original tweet.

• Rickie lashes out at new dropping rule

• Scottish Open host venue sold for £4.5m

“It really hurt me,” said the 25-year-old. “It was upsetting to me because the information they put out there was inaccurate in terms of me cancelling meetings, and that doesn't make me look good, and that's just when I got a little upset.

• Punter lumps crazy sum on Tiger to win Masters

• Brooks Koepka refuses to be silenced

“We had talked, some communication with them, because I know those guys. I've talked to them about the rules this year. We've all tried to communicate and tried to get better relationships with them. It's just, it is what it is, and all we're looking is to better the sport and better the game.”

For what it's worth, Thomas' fellow players are on his side. Jim Furyk, who captained Thomas during last year's Ryder Cup in Paris, is amongst them.


Over to you, USGA…

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - USGA

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Honda Classic

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Golf News

WATCH – Man headbutted through window in golf club scrap
Scots pro calls time on tour career
Fears over future of Aberdeen’s public courses
Justin Thomas hits back at USGA over 'inaccurate' tweet
Players turn on governing bodies after latest rules controversy

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow