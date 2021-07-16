The Open: What make is Justin Thomas' hoodie and where to buy it

Justin Thomas might have lost his Ralph Lauren deal but he’s lost absolutely none of his sartorial swag.

The world No.3 rocked up at Royal St George's for today's second round of The 149th Open wearing a stylish maroon hoodie that caught the eye of plenty golf fans.

No sooner had Thomas hit his opening tee shot than people were pouring onto social media to talk up his get-up.

Many, of course, were left to wonder who makes it and where they can get it.

Allow us to help...

What make is Justin Thomas' hoodie?

After being dropped by Ralph Lauren in the wake of his self-directed homophobic remarks in January, Thomas wore Peter Millar clothing at a handful of tournaments before inking a deal with up-and-coming golf apparel brand Greyson.

Founded by Charlie Schaefer, formerly a senior design figure at Ralph Lauren, the brand has set out to blend fashion with performance and "strives to be a pioneer of innovative products".

The top Thomas wore in the second round at Royal St George's is the Greyson 'Koko Hoodie'.

"Perfect for range days or relaxing in off course, this hoodie is super soft and comfortable," says the blurb. "The cashmere blend makes it super luxurious and lightweight. The left cuff has contrast tipping which is a signature design feature of Greyson products."

Where can I buy Justin Thomas' hoodie?

TrendyGolf, one of the biggest online golf apparel retailers, currently has the Greyson 'Koko' Hoodie in stock here.

Couple of things, though.

One: it's not cheap. At the time of posting, it will set you back £225. Correct - two-hundred and twenty-five pounds.

Two: the burgundy version modelled by Justin Thomas at Royal St George's doesn't appear to available (yet). However, you can take your pick from five other colour options.

