Team Europe have raised plenty of eyebrows in recent weeks after it was revealed they had used VR headsets in preparation for this week’s Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy spilled the news on the use of the headsets at this month’s BMW PGA Championship, as part of Europe’s efforts to deal with the expected New York crowd.

“They said, ‘How far do you want this to go?’” McIlroy explained of the simulation. “And I said: ‘Go as far as you want.’

“It is just to simulate the sights and sounds and noise. That’s the stuff that we are going to have to deal with. So it’s better to try to desensitise yourself as much as possible before you get in there.

“You can get them to say whatever you want them to say. So you can go as close to the bone as you like.”

The unusual move from the Europeans was put to Justin Thomas at Bethpage Black on Tuesday, and it appears the American was star was unaware of the headset move.

“I hadn’t heard that. That’s kind of wild. I’d be curious to see what that looked like,” the two-time major champion told reporters.

Thomas will have the backing of the New York crowd this week, but is more than aware of the reception an away team faces, having played in Europe twice before.

“You definitely hear some stuff,” he said of crowd abuse as an away side. “It’s tough. I go back and forth because there’s a part of me that’s like, we’re put in this arena, it’s maybe a little bit more so than it was my first couple years on Tour of being more vocal, fans being more vocal.

“But like a Ryder Cup, you kind of know what you’re going to get,” Thomas continued. “Also if we want to be viewed a little bit more so as athletes and whatever it may be, then it’s a one-off type thing.

“I think all the players are in the same boat, is once it ever gets to a point of being a little bit more personal of families, family members.

“Look, if we’re not playing well and you’re talking trash about us, we probably deserve it. But if you start getting into the loved ones, that’s I think when everybody starts really kind of getting a little bit chippy.”

