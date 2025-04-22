Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Justin Thomas has shut down talk of hiring a new full-time caddie after landing a historic win last week.

The American lifted his first PGA Tour title in almost three years at the RBC Heritage and joined an exclusive list of golf greats.

As well as banking $3.6 million, Thomas became only the sixth player to win at least 16 Tour titles, including multiple majors before the age of 32.

But there was one other significant aspect of the win. Thomas had Max Homa’s former caddie Joe Greiner on the bag, with regular caddie Matt Minister on the sidelines.

“Unfortunately, my caddie Rev hurt his back this week and isn’t able to be on the bag with me this week at Augusta,” Thomas said on Instagram ahead of the Masters.

“Rev is resting up, so he gets better soon. I’m very lucky Joe Greiner is a great friend and able to help me out last minute.”

• PGA Tour cult hero makes brutal admission after collapse

• Nick Faldo hits back at Bryson DeChambeau criticism

Last week’s Signature Event was the second time Thomas and Greiner had teamed up, but it appears the fairytale start won’t last forever.

Thomas told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio yesterday that it will remain as just a temporary partnership.

“We both knew that going in,” he said. “It was very much a fill-in situation.

“We were so lucky that Joe was available until Rev got healthy. I love Joe to death, but I’m very excited to have Rev back.”

It was, of course, an incredible pick-up for Greiner, who Homa admitted made the decision to part ways with the six-time winner.

At the RBC Heritage alone, the caddie is expected to have banked a cool $360,000 on the basis that Thomas paid out 10% of his winnings.

• Anna Nordqvist names 2026 Solheim Cup VC’s

• You can play the Old Course for less than £50 this summer…

During the tournament last week, Thomas heaped praise on his stand-in caddie.

“It’s great. We’ve had a lot of fun,” he said. “I have always thought caddies are in a tough spot already and kind of like a damned if you do, damned if you don’t situation, let alone when it’s the second week he’s ever caddied for me.

“He knows I’m playing well, and he knows that I feel the same way. So, he’s wanting to help but also trying to not over caddie, and it’s tough. But he’s doing a great job.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.