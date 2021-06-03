Justin Thomas makes classy gesture to fellow pro

Let’s hear it for Justin Thomas.

According to reports in the US, the former world No.1 has made a significant cash donation to a struggling fellow pro.

Rick Gehman, the founder of RickRunGood.com and the host of the First Cut Podcast by CBS Sports, tweeted to say that Thomas has given journeyman professional Michael Visacki a cheque to help him pursuing his dream of making it on the PGA Tour.



Justin Thomas cut a check out of his own pocket and handed it to Big Mike Visacki this week to continue to pursue his golf career. pic.twitter.com/xAKoFZN8ID — Rick Gehman (@RickRunGood) May 30, 2021

Visacki endeared himself to golf fans around the world last month when footage of him breaking down after qualifying for his first ever tour event went viral.

He successfully came through a Monday qualifier to play in the Valspar Championship in his home state of Florida, and he was subsequently filmed making a tearful phone call to his parents to share his good news.

Off the back of that, Visacki was given an sponsor’s exemption to play in last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial where he was joined for a practice round on Tuesday by Thomas.

Neither Thomas nor Visacki has commented so far on Gehman’s tweet.

Thomas’ year got off to a difficult start when he was dropped by his apparel sponsor Ralph Lauren after on-course microphones captured him directing a homophobic slur at himself during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The 28-year-old’s paternal grandfather then passed away in February. In March, he won the PLAYERS Championship, his 14th PGA Tour victory. However, after finishing in a tie for 21st at The Masters, he then missed the cut at the US PGA.

He played all four rounds at the Charles Schwab Challenge but failed to contend. Visacki, meantime, missed the cut at Colonial after rounds of 77 and 72.