Justin Thomas SLAMS Will Zalatoris' mentor over "aggressive" tweets

Golf News

Justin Thomas SLAMS Will Zalatoris’ mentor over “aggressive” tweets

By Jamie Hall15 August, 2022
Justin Thomas will zalatoris Scott Fawcett PGA Tour FedEx Cup
Justin Thomas

Will Zalatoris finally claimed his first PGA Tour title at the FedEx St Jude Championship, and his camp were understandably delighted.

But one member of his team may have taken things too far.

During the broadcast, Scott Fawcett – Zalatoris' long-time coach – took to Twitter to slate comments made by Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon on NBC about his client’s putting.

• Twitter reacts as Cam Smith WDs from BMW

• Ewen Ferguson's perfect response to troll

His foul-mouthed tirades were swiftly deleted, but not before Justin Thomas shared them and gave his own verdict.

“Hey Scott,” the two-time major winner wrote.

“Twitter saw your incredibly egregious and aggressive tweets. Congrats on your 'win’ but show some class and respect if you are as professional as you claim to be.

“Giving other coaches and those involved in golf a really bad look. Nobody likes a sore winner.”

• PGA Tour slammed over Cam Smith ruling

• Extinction Rebellion vandalises golf courses

Fawcett went on to claim Faxon had asked Thomas to wade in, something the former world No.1 quickly shot down.

Faxon also responded with two tweets of his own.

“So all you college coaches, and high school coaches this is the guy you want to hire to teach your players?” he wrote, sarcastically describing Fawcett as a “credit to the game”.

Zalatoris has worked with Fawcett for a number of years, and the newly-minted tour winner and world No.9 has been vocal about the positive impact on his game.

