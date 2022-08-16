Justin Thomas SLAMS Will Zalatoris’ mentor over “aggressive” tweets

Will Zalatoris finally claimed his first PGA Tour title at the FedEx St Jude Championship, and his camp were understandably delighted.

But one member of his team may have taken things too far.

During the broadcast, Scott Fawcett – Zalatoris' long-time coach – took to Twitter to slate comments made by Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon on NBC about his client’s putting.

His foul-mouthed tirades were swiftly deleted, but not before Justin Thomas shared them and gave his own verdict.

“Hey Scott,” the two-time major winner wrote.

“Twitter saw your incredibly egregious and aggressive tweets. Congrats on your 'win’ but show some class and respect if you are as professional as you claim to be.

Hey Scott. Twitter saw your incredibly egregious and aggressive tweets. Congrats on your “win” but show some class and respect if you are as professional as you claim to be. Giving other coaches and those involved in golf a really bad look. Nobody likes a sore winner pic.twitter.com/AHeb0eldds — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) August 14, 2022

Nice to hop on the bully train without the entire background...love it! I can assure you Brad has his hand in this...have a day, JT. — Scott Fawcett (@scottfawcett) August 14, 2022

Haha Scott I had another player on Tour send me it. Fax and I do not text. Had nothing to do with it. Enjoy your victory — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) August 14, 2022

Fair enough...I can't get out of my echo chamber to realize they were all mad I said what I said...and, as you know, I didn't win anything. I'm just here doing what I do. ;) — Scott Fawcett (@scottfawcett) August 14, 2022

“Giving other coaches and those involved in golf a really bad look. Nobody likes a sore winner.”

Fawcett went on to claim Faxon had asked Thomas to wade in, something the former world No.1 quickly shot down.

Faxon also responded with two tweets of his own.

So all you college coaches, and high school coaches this is the guy you want to hire to teach your players? Nice @scottfawcett credit to the game https://t.co/j4a2Wv3jEV — Brad Faxon (@BradFaxon) August 14, 2022

Thanks @JustinThomas34 not sure how this is good for anybody. If Scott has helped @WillZalatoris , he will let everyone know https://t.co/euGvMuwr4d — Brad Faxon (@BradFaxon) August 14, 2022

“So all you college coaches, and high school coaches this is the guy you want to hire to teach your players?” he wrote, sarcastically describing Fawcett as a “credit to the game”.

Zalatoris has worked with Fawcett for a number of years, and the newly-minted tour winner and world No.9 has been vocal about the positive impact on his game.