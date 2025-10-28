Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, is set to make her debut on the LPGA Tour after being awarded a sponsors invite.

The 18-year-old will compete against the world’s best players, including defending champion Nelly Korda, at The ANNIKA from November 13-16. Trump was the third sponsor invitation for the tournament, which will take place at Pelican Golf Club in Florida.

“My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour, and I am thrilled to be able to compete at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in November,” said Trump.

“This event will be an incredible experience. I look forward to meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut.”

Trump is currently a high school senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, but has committed to the University of Miami. She’ll join NCAA Division I women’s golf team upon enrolling in 2026.

With more than six million combined followers across social media, she has also recently founded her own apparel and lifestyle brand aimed at empowering young women in sports.

“Kai Trump has a tremendous passion for the game and is expanding the sport to broader audiences,” said Justin Sheehan, director of golf and COO, Pelican Golf Club.

“She has a bright future at Miami, and we look forward to welcoming her and our entire tournament field to Pelican Golf Club in November.”

Ricki Lasky, LPGA chief tour business and operations officer, added: “Sponsor invitations are an important way to spotlight emerging talent and bring new attention to our tournaments and the LPGA.

“Kai’s broad following and reach are helping introduce golf to new audiences, especially among younger fans. We’re excited to see her take this next step in her journey, and we’re proud to work closely with our partners in Tampa Bay whose continued commitment to advancing the women’s game helps elevate the LPGA and expand its visibility.”

Trump is currently No. 461 in the AJGA Girls ranking. She’s played twice on the South Florida PGA Junior Tour this year, finishing T19 in the 41st Nicklaus Junior Championship at The Bear’s Club and T3 in the Srixon Medalist Tour at Lost City Golf Club.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.