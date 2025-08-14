Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Keegan Bradley has responded to claims Rory McIlroy made yesterday about being a playing US Ryder Cup captain.

McIlroy, 36, argued the array of commitments a captain has during the week of the biennial dust-up would make it “very difficult” to balance the two roles.

Speaking ahead of this week’s BMW Championship, he said: “If you’d have said it 20 years ago, I’d say, yeah, it was probably possible to do. But with how big a spectacle and everything that’s on the line in a Ryder Cup now, I just think it would be a very difficult position to be in.”

Bradley would be the first Ryder Cup captain to tee it up since Arnold Palmer in 1963, should he select himself for September’s clash at Bethpage.

• Big name LIV stars commit to Amgen Irish Open

• Keegan Bradley told he should make big Ryder Cup decision

The world No.14 is currently ranked tenth in the Team USA standings after winning the Travelers Championship for a second time in June.

But he insists that he will need to qualify automatically to seal one of 12 places in his own side.

“I’ve been saying all year you can’t expect to be on the team unless you’re in the top six,” Bradley said. “My goal is to go out there, whether I was Ryder Cup captain or not this week, and play well and play well next week at the Tour Championship as well.

“There’s definitely a lot more on my plate here these next couple of weeks. The Ryder Cup has always been so far away, and now it’s right there. Things are definitely amping up.

“I still have a lot to prove just as well as everyone around me on the list.”

Whether McIlroy – who has already qualified for Team Europe – is right, though, time will tell.

• Scottie Scheffler bristles at “ridiculous” Ryder Cup questioning

• Bryson DeChambeau makes PGA Tour drug testing claim

“He might be right. We don’t know. No one knows,” Bradley explained. “Yeah, like everybody’s telling me to start the year that a player can’t be captain and have a good year. For me, I feel like this is one of my best years that I’ve ever had.

“One of the strangest things, what I’ve done throughout my entire career is really lean on other people for advice and calling people and asking them, how do you prepare for a major? What do you do with the last tee time? How do you deal with the media? How do you deal with corporate obligations?

“In this instance, there’s no one to call. So nobody knows how this could work.

“I certainly have a lot of concerns, as well as everybody else, but I have the most incredible vice captains, including Jim Furyk, who’s been on these teams and been captain a bunch of times. Quite frankly, I’ve been leaning on them more than any other captain ever anyways, even if I’m not playing.

“We’re ready for this if it happens. I’m not sure it’s going to. I can truly sit here right now and say I don’t know what’s going to happen. I have to look at myself just like any other player trying to make the team.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.