Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. The 2025 Ryder Cup is about to begin.

Leading from the front for the USA? Bryson DeChambeau.

The 32-year-old will partner fellow two-time major champion Justin Thomas in the opening foursomes match as the 45th edition of golf’s biggest dust-up begins at Bethpage on Friday morning.

They will go up against the tried-and-tested European duo of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. The LIV Golf teammates will pair up for fourth time in the Ryder Cup, winning two of their previous three matches and halving the other.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the first session’s picks were announced, United States captain Keegan Bradley opened up his decision to send DeChambeau out first.

• Jon Rahm responds to Ryder Cup weight loss heckle

• Robert MacIntyre reacts to Donald Trump’s Ryder Cup arrival

“Besides the fact he’s a world-class player and one of our best players on the team, we wanted to send out a fiery group to lead us out with these fans that have been waiting 15 years to see this tournament play,” said Bradley.

“He just relishes in these opportunities. He wants them. He’s like one of these guys on a basketball team who wants the ball for the last shot. He’s one of those guys and so is Justin. Let’s not forget, Justin is the heartbeat of our team. They are to go out and be a really tough team to beat.”

Big-hitting DeChambeau has been adamant that, if the conditions allow, he will attempt to drive the green on the 397-yard par-4 opener to really lay down a marker. According to Bradley, that’s just fine.

“We want him to do what he does, and he got up there today and hammered one right in the in front of the green,” added the US skipper.

• ‘Frustrated’ Matt Fitzpatrick addresses past Ryder Cup struggles

• McEwan: The maturing and making of Rory McIlroy

“Bryson thrives under this sort of atmosphere. For me when I would go out on these first tees, I would be very nervous and didn’t know what to expect. I see Bryson and I can see him walking out there just relishing the moment and relishing the chance to get up there and hit that shot.

“Bryson has been a leader in our room. He’s been an incredible teammate. What a better two guys to lead our team out tomorrow than Justin and Bryson.

“They have known for a long time [they’d be playing together]. When we came to them about it, they were just so thrilled. It’s a fiery group. It’s a group that can go out and lead our team, and excited to see them do that.”

DeChambeau subsequently described himself as “excited and honoured” to have the chance to lead off his team.

“Couldn’t ask for a better pairing,” he added. “We’ve got a big responsibility and role. We’re going to be going up against a great team, Rahm and Hatton. They’re a formidable force, but we want to send a message.”

• Get our FREE daily email newsletter to keep up-to-date with all of the latest news, views, opinions, analysis and more from the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Click here to sign up now.

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Head of Content