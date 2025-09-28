Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has called for a change to the rarely seen ‘envelope rule’ after his side were narrowly beaten at Bethpage Black on Sunday.

Implemented for the first time since 1993, it meant both teams were awarded a half point after Viktor Hovland was ruled out with a neck injury that he sustained on Saturday.

The Norwegian was scheduled to tee off against Harris English in match 12, however, the rule saw English – selected by Bradley – sit out of the closing session.

And it caused a stir, as the hosts fought back from 12-5 to win six singles matches and, ultimately, lose just 15-13. It marked a first European win on US soil since 2012, when a similarly remarkable singles comeback unfolded.

Speaking after the defeat, Bradley said: “It has to change. I think it’s obvious to everybody in the sports world, in this room. That rule needs to change by the next Ryder Cup.”

The 39-year-old added he has some ideas for how to change it, albeit his frustration had nothing against Hovland and his absence.

When asked about the rule in the Team Europe post-match press conference, Donaldsaid: “We have captain’s agreements for a reason.”

Sam Torrance was the last injured player to force the use of the ‘envelope rule’. The Scot couldn’t play due to a sore left foot at The Belfry, and Lanny Wadkins offered to ‘take one for the team’ and voluntarily sat out the singles.

Hovland, meanwhile, was supposedly cleared to play late on Saturday evening before he was eventually forced onto the sidelines following an MRI scan. During coverage the day before, Sir Nick Faldo suggested the neck injury occurred whilst he celebrated with a fist-pump earlier in the contest.

“There is nothing more I would like to do than be out there representing Team Europe and trying to help them win the Ryder Cup today,” Hovland said. “Not being able to do so is pretty heartbreaking.”

