Keegan Bradley has revealed that he will not play in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black after announcing his six captain’s picks.

Bradley confirmed the move on Wednesday after naming the second half of his American roster to take on Team Europe in New York next month.

Bradley had been heavily backed to become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, but the 39-year-old opted against balancing both roles.

Instead, the captain has looked elsewhere to fill his team.

Bradley announced Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Sam Burns and Cameron Young as his six picks.

The captain’s picks will join Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Russell Henley and Bryson DeChambeau to complete the American team.

Bradley was quizzed on why he opted not top pick himself, despite being one of the most in-form players on the PGA Tour this campaign.

“The decision was made a while ago that I was not playing,” Bradley said. “The last 48 hours we had the team set.

“This was a really tough decision. There was a point this year where I was playing a while ago, but all these guys stepped up in a major way, and played their way onto this team.

“That is something I am really proud of, and something that I really wanted.

“It was an extremely difficult decision and one that I am really happy with, I am really happy with these six players and I am glad its over.”

Bradley infamously missed out on playing in American colours two years ago in Rome, with his heart breaking call from former captain Zach Johnson captured by Netflix’s Full Swing cameras.

He will again not get the chance this time around, having opted to prioritise his captaincy duties.

“I grew up wanting to play Ryder Cups,” he added. “It has broken my heart not to play. You work forever to make these teams, but ultimately was chosen to do a job, I was chosen to be captain of this team.

“My ultimate goal when starting this was to be the best captain I can be, and this is how I felt like I could do this.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.