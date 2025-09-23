Sign up for our daily newsletter
Keegan Bradley’s US players will become the first team in history to be paid to compete on the Ryder Cup stage in New York this week.
Ever since the decision by the PGA of America was made public last year, the US setup has faced scrutiny for breaking Ryder Cup tradition.
In total, each player will receive $500,000 for appearing at Bethpage Black, $200,000 will be paid as a stipend while the other $300,000 will go to charity.
On the other side, the Europeans will continue to compete for free in New York, but Bradley has played down any suggestions that this means his rivals care more about the Ryder Cup.
“I’m not concerned about what Europe does or what they think. I’m concerned about what my team is doing,” Bradley told reporters on Monday.
“I was tasked with a job the PGA of America asked me to do, and this was what we decided. We wanted to bring the Ryder Cup into today’s age, and we felt like this was the best way to do it.
“We copied a lot of what the Presidents Cup does. We did the best we could, and I think a lot of good is going to come from this.
“I think the players are going to do a lot of good with this money, and I think it’s great…
“I think the goal here was that the charity dollars hadn’t been raised in 25, 26 years, and that’s what we started out doing.
“Again, we did a lot of what the Presidents Cup did, and these players are going to do the right thing and do a lot of really good with this money.”
Bradley himself has decided that all of his $500,000 will go to charity, but he was unable to confirm what the rest of his players will do with the full amount.
“I think for everyone it’s a personal decision. A lot of guys aren’t comfortable sharing what they’re going to do with their money, but we’re going to donate.
For us, the PGA of America, this happens after the Ryder Cup, so this is something that we’ll worry about after. But ultimately, the PGA of America asked me to help out with this, and this is the best way we came up with to do it…
“I think that’s a personal decision. I don’t donate to charities to publicize what we’re doing.
“These guys on our team are incredible people, and they do a lot of incredible things with charity dollars and with their foundations. A lot of them aren’t comfortable sharing that sort of information, and I feel the same way.”
