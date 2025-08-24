Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Keegan Bradley will announce six picks to complete his US Ryder Cup team later this week, with the captain heavily fancied to give one of those to himself.

Bradley, 39, is being encouraged to become the first playing captain in the match since Arnold Palmer in 1963, with US president Donald Trump amongst those backing him to both jobs well.

However, one man is adamant that it cannot be done.

Former golf super-agent Andrew ‘Chubby’ Chandler believes the PGA of America has given itself a “terrible problem” by appointing Bradley – who controversially missed out on a pick two years ago – to a job he’s “ten years to young to do”.

Speaking to Betway, Chandler said: “It all seemed a bit hasty when they picked Keegan Bradley. They didn’t think Tiger Woods was going to say no [to the captaincy], so they suddenly picked a guy that is way too young to be Ryder Cup captain.

“He’s probably ten years too young and certainly didn’t consider him playing, and he obviously in his head never ever thought he wouldn’t play.

“So he’s accepted the job, but actually in his head he thinks, ‘I’ll make up for the last time, I’ll get in,’ so they’ve got a terrible problem.”

Bradley will name his six picks on Wednesday. The United States’ skipper finished 11th in qualifying for his own team, is the world No.13, and goes into the final round of the season-ending Tour Championship just three shots off the lead shared by Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood.

But Chandler is adamant he will be stunned if he tries to play and lead.

“My guess is [the PGA of America” know what’s going to happen there and that they know he’s gonna pick himself, and they know he’s gonna give it over to a vice-captain or Tiger Woods, or whoever it is,” he added. “They must have a plan. They can’t be that stupid not to have a plan already.

“You can’t play. Definitely not. Just too much of everything. Can you imagine him coming down the 12th, trying to decide to leave Jordan Spieth out or something like that? You can’t do that.

“I think then he wants some sort of guarantee that he was going to be captain next time.

“They’ve handled it terribly, haven’t they? It’s absolutely bonkers because he’s as tough as old boots, you know, Keegan. He’s as tough as they come. He’s the kind of player and captain you need. He’s both. He’s a tough guy.”