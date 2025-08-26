Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Leaving the 11th-best ranked golfer in the world out of his US Ryder Cup team would have been unfathomable for Keegan Bradley last summer.

One thing Bradley may not have accounted for, though, is that player being himself.

Since taking on the role as captain in July 2024, the 38-year-old has played some of the best golf of his career.

With two wins to his name in that time, Bradley has announced himself as one of his country’s most in-form players, making the dream of becoming a first Ryder Cup playing captain in over 60 years a reality.

Talk of Bradley taking on both roles has been rife ever since he opted to take on the captaincy 13 months ago.

The skipper had been quick to bat off the possibility of picking himself for the match play clash in New York, but he can do so no more, with the announcement of his six selections just 24 hours away.

And one look at the form book makes it hard to begrudge Bradley of putting himself forward as one of the six captain’s picks.

• Keegan Bradley makes honest admission over Ryder Cup dilemma

• US team make decision on format for 2025 Ryder Cup

Having knocked on the door throughout 2025, his form was rewarded with victory at the Travelers Championship last month, which only solidified his right to represent the US as a player in New York.

There is no doubt Bradley is more than deserving of a playing spot, but the pressure that would come with it would surpass anything previous Ryder Cup captains have faced – and by some way.

Selecting the six picks is often the toughest part of the job, with captains required to brutally let some hopefuls down.

But this will prove all the tougher for a usually modest Bradley, who is set to crush someone’s Ryder Cup dreams by realising his own.

Of course, it needs to be done for the better of the team, but this will make the decision no easier, in a process Bradley has already described as ‘awful’ in conversation with Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis.

If and when he decides to include himself, the storm surrounding his inclusion will really kick in. If Bradley has found the past year juggling questions about his proposed plan tough, it will be nothing like what he is about to face.

• Keegan Bradley told he “definitely can’t” play in Ryder Cup

• Donald Trump gives Keegan Bradley big Ryder Cup advice

Coming off a dismal showing in Rome two years ago, the Americans will be gunning to win the Ryder Cup back, any other result would be nothing short of a disaster.

So, if Bradley is to lead his nation to victory, he will be paraded as a hero, especially in front of a bumper Bethpage crowd.

If his team are to lose, however, the repercussions could be catastrophic for his legacy. Despite Europe’s impressive win last time out, the Americans will head to New York as favourites.

Away Ryder Cup wins are few and far between and for all the positivity surrounding the European camp, Luke Donald and co face a monumental task to go back-to-back.

In Bradley’s case, though, this only adds to the pressure. If the Europeans are to prevail, the first finger pointed will be in the direction of the playing captain.

Even if the skipper is to play well, questions over whether his decision to balance both roles impacted his team’s performance.

Bradley has the chance to become a national hero for years to come with a win in New York, but lose, and he will forever be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

The major champion has played many risk-and-reward shots during his career, but none will be bigger than this.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.