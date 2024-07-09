Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Keegan Bradley’s appointment as the 2025 US Ryder Cup captain was a shock.

Just ask the man himself.

At today’s public unveiling at the NASDAQ building in New York, Bradley admitted he knew nothing about the decision until he was told.

“I didn’t have one conversation with anybody about this until I was told I was the captain,” he explained.

“I got a call from Seth [Waugh] and John [Lindert] and Zach [Johnson], and I had trouble talking.

“When they called me, I felt funny after the call because I don’t think I reacted in the way they were expecting me to. I was in complete shock. It was heavy.

• Pro claims up to 20 golfers are cheating on the DP World Tour

• Joost Luiten has Olympics place taken away…AGAIN!

“I was a little bit uncomfortable with some of the guys — my idols — that were looked over for this position. I needed a second to figure that out. I don’t think I’ll ever have a bigger surprise in my life.”

Xander Schauffele – an almost certainty to make Bradley’s team – agreed that it was a ‘surprising’ move, whilst Rickie Fowler told bunkered that it was an ‘interesting’ choice.

But, perhaps less surprising, is that the likes of Schauffele and Fowler could be joined by a handful of LIV Golf stars.

Bradley, 39, confirmed that politics will not come into his decision making, paving the way for players from the Saudi-backed circuit to play a part.

Bryson DeChambeau was a leading contender for one of Johnson’s wildcard picks last year but didn’t make the cut.

• Stewart Cink reacts to Tiger turning down Ryder Cup role

• Michael Block considering career switch

“I’m going to have the 12 best players on the team,” Bradley, a two-time Ryder Cupper, said.

“I don’t care where they play. I don’t care about the LIV stuff.”

Meanwhile, the idea of being a playing-captain has been floating since the news of his appointment came to light on Monday.

Fowler backed that idea and despite saying it’s time to “step up to the plate and be the captain of this team,” Bradley has not ruled himself out of teeing it up.

“I want to play on the team,” he added. “I feel as though I’m still in the prime of my career.

“I’m not going to pick myself. The only way that would happen is if the team was insisting on it. But even if they did, I don’t see that happening.

“I want to make the team on points, otherwise I’m going to be the captain.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.