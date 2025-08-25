Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Keegan Bradley will make a decision later this week over whether he will become the first Ryder Cup playing captain in over 60 years.

Bradley’s impressive form continued at the Tour Championship last week, after he finished the season finale in a tie for seventh alongside Justin Thomas and Sam Burns.

It was the US Ryder Cup captain’s sixth top ten of the year, in what has been one of the most successful campaigns of Bradley’s career.

It comes at an important time for the 38-year-old, with Bradley set to lead his country on the Ryder Cup stage at Bethpage Black next month.

Ever since taking the captaincy last summer, talk over the American becoming the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963 has been rife.

This has only heightened in recent weeks, especially after Bradley secured the title at the Travelers Championship in July.

And having played good golf since, it has looked increasingly likely that he could well make his first Ryder Cup playing appearance in 11 years.

After his six automatic places were confirmed following the BMW Championship, Bradley will complete his roster when making his captain’s picks on Wednesday.

Following a strong finish to the season for many American hopefuls on Sunday, the captain is still yet to finalise who will make up the second half of his team.

“I’ve gone through a lot of stuff this year, I didn’t know how I was going to handle it,” Bradley admitted. “Proud of the way I did. This is a whole other animal. I have no clue. This is going to be really difficult.”

The 2011 PGA champion went on to reveal that a discussion with his vice captains would be held following his final round in Atlanta and into this week.

Bradley however believes he will not know if he has made the right decision until next month’s Ryder Cup in New York comes to an end.

“I think no matter what decision that I make here, I could have gone the other way easily, no matter what,” he added.

“The only thing I care about is on Sunday of the Ryder Cup, that we win the Ryder Cup. Then I’ll know I made the right decision.

“Until then, I won’t know. It’s going to be pretty wild. Whatever decision we make, we’re going to have to live with it. I love the guys on our team. They’re all playing great.”

