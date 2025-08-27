Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has completed his team by selecting six captain’s picks for next month’s match.

The other half of Bradley’s team was already set after six players automatically qualified for the biennial dust-up – set to take place at Bethpage Black.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau secured their place on Team USA ahead of the qualification cut-off.

Now, Bradley has revealed who will join them…

Justin Thomas

Ryder Cup record: 7-4-2 (2108, 2021, 2023)

Bradley said: “Justin is the heartbeat of our team. He had an amazing win at the RBC this year, fifth ranked player in the world. This guy was born to play Ryder Cups, especially at Bethpage Black.”

Collin Morikawa

Ryder Cup record: 4-3-1 (2021, 2023)

Bradley said: “He’s an incredible teammate and ball striker. His golf resume speaks for itself and he brings so much to our team. I’m really proud to have him.”

Ben Griffin

Ryder Cup record: N/A

Bradley said: “Ben is an extremely confident and exciting player. Really proud of this player for making this team, he had to show all year that he was playing at this level.”

Cameron Young

Ryder Cup record: N/A

Bradley said: Cam has been one of the most consistent players on Tour for the last four or five years. He is a New Yorker, he won the New York State Open at Bethpage Black as an amateur. He pounds the golf ball and is putting it as good as he’s every putted in his career.”

Patrick Cantlay

Ryder Cup record: 5-2-1 (2021, 2023)

Bradley said: “He’s a leader of our team. He speaks and people listen. Patrick was born for the Ryder Cup, this is where he thrives and we need him. Someone we are going to rely on heavily at Bethpage.”

Sam Burns

Ryder Cup record: 1-2-0 (2023)

Bradley said: “Sam is an incredibly passionate golfer. He’s the best putter on the planet, has won the match play championship and has an extremely competitive fire in his belly. I have a lot of respect for Sam and the way he came on at the end of the season to make the team.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.