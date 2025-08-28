Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Keegan Bradley was forced to make some difficult calls when deciding his six captain’s picks ahead of next month’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Bradley named the second half of his team on Wednesday, in an announcement out of the PGA of America’s HQ in Frisco.

The 39-year-old opted to go with Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Sam Burns and Cameron Young.

Heading into the picks, all the talk surrounded Bradley himself, with the American backed to become the first Ryder Cup playing captain in over 60 years.

Bradley however decided against including himself in the team, instead looking elsewhere to complete his 12-man roster.

• Keegan Bradley confirms Ryder Cup playing decision

• Keegan Bradley names six captain’s picks for Ryder Cup

As well as the captain, one man who also missed out on earning a place in the US team was Maverick McNealy.

McNealy has enjoyed plenty of success throughout the 2025 season, and finished 10th in the US Ryder Cup standings.

The PGA Tour man was the highest-ranked American in the list to miss out on a place, with Bradley opting not to hand McNealy a debut.

The skipper was of course required to let down McNealy over the phone, in what proved a tough call to make.

“Very, very difficult call to call Mav,” Bradley said. “Incredible kid, played well all year long.

“I was very up front with the guys that haven’t made the team before. You really have to, in most cases, make the team on points in your first team.

• Tom Watson issues clear Ryder Cup warning to Keegan Bradley

• US team makes decision on format for 2025 Ryder Cup

“It’s really difficult to get a pick in your first team event. I made that very clear to him, and he still played great.”

Bradley is no stranger to these calls, having been on the wrong side himself, most notably two years ago when missing the Ryder Cup in Rome.

When opening up on his chat with McNealy, the captain admitted that he was encouraging the 29-year-old to be ‘angry’ at the decision.

“I told him it’s okay to be angry. I left these calls really angry most times. You can use this as fuel.

“I said, please be angry with me and make the next team. Make Brandt’s Presidents Cup team. I used that as fuel most of my career, and I advised Mav to do the same thing.

“He made a great run at making this team, and ultimately that was a really tough decision.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.