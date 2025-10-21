Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It was a defeat that was always going to take some getting over.

But Keegan Bradley is already sure that he’ll never be able to completely move on from what happened at Bethpage Black last month.

Speaking at a media day for the Travelers Championship, where he is the defending champion, Bradley reflected on the 15-13 Europe for the first time since leaving New York.

“Since the Ryder Cup to now has been one of the toughest times in my life,” he said, as reported by AP.

Bradley’s men were favourites on Long Island but essentially lost the Ryder Cup on Saturday after surrendering to an 11.5-4.5 lead heading into the singles matches.

Even after a rousing comeback on Sunday, in which Europe won only one full point, the American team fell short.

“You win, it’s glory for a lifetime,” Bradley said. “You lose, it’s ‘I’m going to have to sit with this for the rest of my life. There’s no part of me that thinks I’ll ever get over this.

“You put so much into it, and you have all this planning, and the first two days went as poorly as we could have ever thought,” said Bradley, who needed to step outside the tent and gather himself before he addressed the team on Saturday night. “It was pretty emotional. It was sad, to be honest.”

Bradley also reflected on his decision not to play in the match.

The 39-year-old, who has played in two losing Ryder Cup teams, declined the chance to become the first playing captain in the contest since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

“I really would enjoy playing in one more. I don’t know if I’ll get the chance,” Bradley said.

“This effing event has been so brutal to me. I don’t know if I want to play – no, I do. It’s such a weird thing to love something so much that just doesn’t give you anything.”

Bradley added: “I’ll forever wonder and wish that I had a chance to play there.

“The first practice day, I was out on the tee, and I was watching the guys walk down the fairway all together, and I said: ‘I wish I was playing. That’s what it’s all about. I’m missing out.’

“By the second or third day I was like ‘It’s a good thing I’m not playing,’ because I was so physically exhausted. Good thing I didn’t do it, because it would have been bad.

“I just didn’t think I could do both jobs.”

